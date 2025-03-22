Assam govt to grant PRC to Moran community in Arunachal; opinions divided

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the Assam Cabinet has taken a decision to provide permanent residence certification (PRC) to the people belonging to the Moran community residing in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma informed that he is in touch with his Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu over the issue.

“Due to the lack of PRC, they are deprived. Till a solution regarding issuing of PRC to Moran community by Arunachal government is taken, we will provide PRC and they can avail facilities in Assam, including applying for government jobs,” said Sarma.

The decision of the Assam government to give PRC to the Moran community living in Arunachal has divided the opinions of the people of the state. While the Moran community has welcomed it, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) said it is reviewing the situation and will meet CM Khandu soon over it.

Talking to this daily, All Moran Students’ Union’s (AMSU) Arunachal unit adviser Manoj Kumar Moran said that the community wholeheartedly welcomes the move to give PRC to them by the Assam government.

“We are happy but this is a temporary solution. The permanent solution will be when we get the PRC from the Arunachal government. We are residing in Arunachal territory and we deserve to get PRC from the Arunachal government. We will continue to seek PRC in the coming days,” said Moran. Further, he informed that a delegation of the AMSU Arunachal unit met the Assam CM to thank him for taking the “historic” decision to grant PRC.

On the other hand, the AAPSU, which has been opposing any attempt to grant PRC to the Moran community by the government of Arunachal, said that it is studying the legality of the move. “We will meet the CM and discuss. But what we understand is that if they avail PRC from Assam, they will have to forgo the facilities that they are availing from the government of Arunachal,” said AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara.

The Moran community residing in districts like Namsai has been demanding the granting of PRC for many years. In February this year, under the banner of the AMSU Arunachal unit, they boycotted the Statehood Day celebration, demanding PRC. They even blocked the national highway near the Dirak gate. The Namsai police detained five individuals in connection with the case.

In November 2023, members of the AMSU’s Arunachal unit, along with the public, had enforced a 12-hour Lekang bandh, demanding PRC for the community.