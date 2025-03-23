Anini-Roing NH devastated by landslides

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 22 Mar: National Highway 313, connecting Anini in the border district of Dibang Valley with Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, and the rest of the nation for that matter, has been experiencing massive landslides at multiple points for the past two weeks, severely affecting daily commuters and tourists alike.

As per reports, these landslides have been leaving commuters stranded for hours at the block points. The Madhucon company under the NHDCL has been clearing the road blocks, but it takes at least six to eight hours to a day before the block points are cleared for the commuters to pass.

On Saturday, there was a massive landslide at Angolin. A day prior, it was at Kano. Similarly, many areas like the Punli-Etalin road and Akobe, about 40kms from Anini, have been blocked one after the other in the past two weeks. Fortunately, no human casualties due to these landslides have been reported so far.

People of the area are feeling frustrated because of these multiple landslides occuring even before the monsoons have started. They opined that along with the pre-monsoons, rash cutting of the highway roads has contributed to these occurrences.

Commuters have been warned to avoid travelling on this route as stones continue shooting from the mountain tops to the road.