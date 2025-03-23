Bichom village emerging as haven for migratory birds

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Mar: After Chug valley, Bichom village is now emerging as a haven for migratory birds, as a large flock of Pallas’ gulls has arrived in the village in West Kameng district.

Bichom, where the water of the Bichom river now serves as a source of food and refreshment, has welcomed more than sixty Pallas’ gulls – a large, powerful gull species found in saline, brackish, and freshwater bodies.

“Along with other migratory birds – ruddy shelducks, bar-headed geese, and the great crested grebes – Pallas’ gulls can now be spotted here in large numbers,” said Harnam Hagam, GPM of Bichom, and Shaleena Phinya, an independent filmmaker and wildlife protector.

Pallas’s gull, also known as the great black-headed gull, is one of the largest gull species. It has been sighted in the district for the second time, following its first recorded presence in Sangti valley in 2022. This species breeds in colonies in marshes and islands from southern Russia to Mongolia and migrates during winter to the eastern Mediterranean, Arabia, and India.

According to reports, this is the third consecutive season that such a large number of these birds hasbeen sighted in the village.

Meanwhile, a pair of Eurasian wigeons has been sighted for the first time in Chug valley, as reported by WWF India senior project officer Dr Anurag Vishwakarma. This migratory duck, known for its striking plumage and whistling calls, is a rare visitor to this part of the state.

“People are now more aware and concerned about the environment and wildlife. Hunting and poaching activities are not practiced here, which is why so many migratory birds have been sighted this season. The conservation efforts of WWF India, a group of birders, environmentalists, the forest department, NGOs, and community involvement have made this possible,” he added.