Kipa Mero wins gold in Khelo India Para Games

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Kipa Mero of Arunachal Pradesh won the gold medal in javelin throw in the ongoing Khelo India Para Games, 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday.

Competing in the F13 category, Mero won the medal with a throw of 22.46 mtrs, chef de mission Nada Apa informed.

Another athlete from Arunachal, Likha Ako, finished 6th (14.96 mtrs). She also competed in the F category.

The silver and the bronze medals were won by Gangavva Neelap Harijar from Karnataka and Rajashri Shankar Kasdeka from Maharashtra, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lokam Angam (F11) from Arunachal secured the sixth position in women’s shot put with a throw of 3.86 mtrs.

Mala Cheri (F47) finished 5th in the 200 mtrs race with a time of 37.47 seconds.