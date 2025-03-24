APSPCB issues show cause notice to Satyam industries

[ Bengia Ajum ]

BANDERDEWA, 23 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has issued a show cause notice to Satyam Ispat (Northeast) and Satyam Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd industries here in Papum Pare district.

The notice was issued based on a report submitted by a team of officers from the APSPCB, which inspected two industries on Thursday after several complaints of them polluting the area were made by the locals.

In the show cause notice, issued by APSPCB Member Secretary Koj Rinya on Friday, it was informed that the team from the board inspected the bay filter, induction furnaces, canopy (suction hood), smoke dusts extraction system, chimney, green belt plantation, control room, etc. After the detailed inspection, the team observed several loopholes, which include fugitive emission from industries, canopy (suction hood) not functioning well, ash dust storage not established, and half-yearly laboratory reports not furnished/submitted.

The APSPCB has given seven days to Satyam Ispat (Northeast) and Satyam Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd to reply, and warned that in case they fail, necessary action will be taken.

Meanwhile, in a separate order issued on Saturday, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom constituted a three-member committee to look into the complaints of air pollution by M/s Satyam ISPAT (Northeast) Ltd, Banderdewa. The committee comprises the APSPCB member secretary, the industries deputy director, and the Banderdewa circle officer. They have been asked to conduct a site visit to check whether the industry is complying with all the directions issued by the board, and submit the status report within three days from the date of issue of the order.