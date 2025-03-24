The Assam government’s announcement to provide permanent residence certificates (PRC) to the Moran community residing in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh has sparked mixed reactions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledging the deprivations faced by the Moran community due to the absence of PRC in Arunachal, stated that till a solution regarding the issuance of PRC to the Moran community by the Arunachal government is reached, Morans of Arunachal can avail of facilities in Assam, including applying for government jobs.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has stated that it is reviewing the situation and will soon meet with CM Pema Khandu regarding the Assam government’s decision to grant PRC to the Moran community. The Morans, who have been seeking PRC for decades, have welcomed Assam’s decision.

The PRC issue remains highly emotive, and the Arunachal government is unlikely to make any immediate decision on it. In 2019, a similar attempt to grant PRC, based on recommendations by a joint high-power committee formed by the government – which also included APPSU – led to violence and looting in the state capital. The deaths and destruction from that unrest are still fresh in the minds of the people, making it crucial to proceed with caution.