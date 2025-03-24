Sharda University organises 8th NE cultural festival

GREATER NOIDA, 23 Mar: Sharda University (SU) organised the 8th North East Cultural Fest-2025, bringing together students, academicians, and dignitaries to celebrate India’s rich heritage.

Attending the festival, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended the SU for providing an opportunity for students from different states to gain knowledge about the traditions and lifestyles of the people of Northeast India.

Similarly, students from the Northeast benefit from the exposure, he said.

Sangma said, “The university’s education system is truly world-class, and it’s inspiring to see how it prepares students to be leaders and innovators across various fields.”

During the programme, Gautam Buddha University Vice Chancellor Prof Rana Pratap Singh in his address emphasised the significance of cultural inclusivity and national unity.? The festival also featured vibrant cultural performances from seven northeastern states, highlighting their rich traditions through mesmerising dance and soulful music.

SU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibaram Khara and Chancellor PK Gupta also spoke.