Dist-level VBYP winners selected for state-level c’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Ten winners of the district nodal round competition of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP)-2025 have been selected following the two-day VBYP district nodal round which concluded at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Sunday.

The top ten winners are: Techi Nossu, Tana Jiri, Golom Alisha, Gyamar Meming, Ganko Miso, Dawa Chozom Nampo, Radani Dodum, James W Lowang, Tanu Lusi Tamin, and Doba Ete.

The DNGC, in association with its NSS Cell and the Itanagar NYKS, organised the event as the district nodal institute for VBYP-2025, as per the direction of the Guwahati-based NSS regional directorate.

Congratulating the winners, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan suggested to them to “keep the same spirit and temperament to boost up the ideas and creativity that leads to the path of Viksit Bharat@2047.”

He also lauded the coordination among the organising team, led by Maths Assistant Professor Botem Moyong, for the smooth conduct of the event.

The selected winners will take part in the state-level championship, to be held at the state Assembly.