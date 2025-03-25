IAS officer conducts mentoring session

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: IAS officer Ira Singhal conducted a mentoring session at KV No 2 here on Monday, providing guidance and insights to the students regarding career choices.

Singhal spoke about her experiences in public service, emphasising on hard work, perseverance, and dedication as key factors in achieving success. She advised the students to pursue their dreams fearlessly and make informed decisions about their future.

The students interacted with Singhal and sought her advice on career planning and overcoming challenges.