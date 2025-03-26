AR commander conference held in Shillong

SHILLONG, 25 Mar: The Assam Rifles (AR) Commander Conference-2025 was held at the AR directorate general headquarters in Laitkor here in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The conference, chaired by AR Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, was attended by formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers from DGAR headquarters and formations.

Lakhera, speaking on the occasion, emphasised the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the Indo-Myanmar border and Kashmir valley. He said that the Assam Rifles should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

The director general also complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the force operates.

Key highlights of the conference included discussions on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles, preparing a roadmap on acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment for Assam Rifles, and sharing of best practices amongst formations/units and lessons learned to enhance overall efficiency of the jawans.

The conference also gave emphasis on training and skill development of soldiers.

The top three distinguished formations/units were honoured with the prestigious Rajbhasha Trophies-2025 for their exceptional contribution to the promotion and implementation of Hindi language in which the 27th Assam Rifles secured the first prize, inspectorate general Assam Rifles (south)headquarters won the second prize, and the 28th Assam Rifles clinched the third prize.