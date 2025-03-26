Remarkable achievements

Para athletes from Arunachal have been consistently achieving outstanding results recently. The latest star is Kipa Mero, who won a gold medal in javelin throw at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. Mero won the medal in the F13 category with an impressive throw of 22.46 metres.

Other players have also been showing strong performances in the national games. There are eight para athletes from Arunachal Pradesh participating in the 2nd edition of the Khelo India Para Games, competing in para-athletics, para-badminton, and para-powerlifting.

The athletes at the Games are: Biri Takar (para-badminton, men’s SL-4 category), Techi Sonu (para-powerlifting, men’s 80kg), Tarh Rade (para-powerlifting, men’s 72kg), Techi Datam (para-athletics, men’s shot put F46 category), Mala Cheri (para-athletics, women’s 200m & 400m race T46 category), Lokam Angam (para-athletics, women’s shot put F11 category), Kipa Mero (para-athletics, women’s javelin F13 category), and Likha Ako (para-athletics, women’s javelin F13 category).

Last year, Arunachal clinched second place in the inaugural North East Para Games held in Guwahati, with a total of 15 gold, 21 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Just behind Assam, the players put up an impressive performance.

The athletes have shown that they have what it takes to win medals at highly competitive events. Now it is up to the government and private sponsors to support these players in achieving their goals. They should begin by providing all the necessary facilities for the players, including support for participation in more national and international events.