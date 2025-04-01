Dalai Lama receives Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability

DHARAMSHALA, 31 Mar: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was awarded the prestigious Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability at a special ceremony held at his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The award was presented by Gold Mercury International, a globally recognised think tank and international non-governmental organisation (INGO) dedicated to promoting peace, governance and sustainable development.

Nicolas De Santis, president and secretary general of Gold Mercury International, who presented the award to the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala said, “Dalai Lama is a leader whose wisdom, compassion and unwavering dedication to peace have inspired the world. As we celebrate His Holiness’ 90th birthday, we reflect on your extraordinary legacy.

“For decades, he has championed non-violence, human dignity, interfaith dialogue and environmental stewardship, always reminding us that true peace begins within. Your message of universal responsibility teaches us that we are all connected – not just as nations but as one human family, sharing one fragile planet,” he said.

Santis said that the Dalai Lama has defended the rights of the Tibetan people through non-violent means and is a global voice for sustainability, warning of the urgent need to protect the environment long before climate change became a worldwide concern.

The Gold Mercury International Award, originally established in Italy, has evolved into a globally recognised honour for individuals and organisations making significant contributions to world peace, good governance and international commerce. Over the years, the award has been presented in major cities such as Brussels, Moscow, Madrid and Washington, celebrating visionary leaders who shape the future with courage and integrity.

Gold Mercury International, now headquartered in London, continues its mission under the leadership of Santis, son of the organisation’s founder, Eduardo De Santis.

The Dalai Lama joins a distinguished list of past laureates who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to global peace and sustainability, further cementing his enduring legacy as a guiding force for ethical leadership and universal harmony, a statement said. (PTI)