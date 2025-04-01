Trekking on ‘Freedom Trail’ flagged off

KENZAMANI, 31 Mar: A six-day trek being undertaken by ITBP jawans on the ‘Freedom Trail’, retracing the route taken by the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, in 1959, was flagged off from here in Tawang district by DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi and Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu on Monday.

The trekking will conclude in Pungteng, Tawang, on 5 April, commemorating the day when the Dalai Lama arrived in Tawang in 1959.

The inaugural ceremony began with prayers for long life for the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers.

Addressing the participants, Lhamu emphasised the spiritual and historical significance of the journey, stating:

“As we embark on this six-day-long journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. The bond between our people goes beyond borders. We remain inspired by His Holiness’ teachings and his unwavering commitment to compassion, non-violence, and the promotion of human values.”

Wangdi extended gratitude to all the participants, and prayed for good health and long life of the Dalai Lama. He urged everyone to incorporate the Dalai’ Lama’s teachings into daily life.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang applauded the efforts of the Lungla administration and the Jemeithang EAC in conducting the programme. He highlighted Kenzamani’s historical significance, noting that it was here that the Dalai Lama was received by the then administrators in 1959. Additionally, he paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in 1962 while defending the borders.

Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup emphasised the spiritual and cultural importance of the initiative.

Altogether 300 individuals, including GBs, panchayat members, jawans from border guarding forces, monks, and tourists joined the first day’s trekking. (DIPRO)