NIT wins NERIST Hackathon Challenge

NIRJULI, 2 Apr: Tech Titans (NIT Arunachal Pradesh) were adjudged winners while, F Society (NERIST) secured the runner-up position in the Computer Association of NERIST (CAN) hosted CAN Hackathon Challenge 2025, held here on Wednesday.

The event was led by CAN president Mandeep Gayan, general secretary Sawan Jaishi and CAN faculty coordinator Aswini Kumar Patra.

The hackathon challenged participants to develop smart, automation-driven solutions for real-world problems. The event saw participation from students across Arunachal Pradesh, with seven teams competing-three from NIT Arunachal Pradesh and four from NERIST.

The competition required each team to design a prototype and deliver a concise presentation showcasing their solutions.

The judging panel comprised CSE faculty members Yogendra Mohan, Monaj Das, Kaushik Roy and Lilapati Waikhom.