Eco-adventure 3.0 camp held

ANINI, 3 Apr: Local entrepreneurs, travel agencies, and community members participated in ‘Eco-Adventure Camp 3.0’, which concluded here in Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

The event, which was inaugurated on 1 April by Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, was organised by the Arunachal Photography Club (APC), and powered by the youth affairs department, in partnership with the tourism department. It highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism practices that empower local communities.

The participants delved into an array of comprehensive technical sessions that covered essential topics. They explored homestays to experience the richness of the local culture, learned effective management strategies in tour operations, and received a detailed trekking manual focusing on safe and environmentally responsible trekking practices.

‘Photo walks’ allowed the participants to capture the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, while wilderness first-aid training instilled critical safety skills for outdoor activities.

Additionally, sessions on experiential tourism and photography, including mobile photography techniques, further enhanced their skillsets. A walk to the picturesque Gipulin village rounded out the rich experience.

The valedictory session was attended by Dibang Valley ZPC Theko Tayu, who expressed gratitude to the organiser “for providing an exceptional experience to all tourism stakeholders.”

APC president Mrinal Bengia expressed enthusiasm about the high turnout of participants, and encouraged everyone to continue transforming Anini into a premier tourist destination.

The workshop was attended also by PWD EE Binam Messar, District Tourism Officer Lamwang Aran, APC organising chairperson Moge Riba, APC vice president Takam Arun Kamen, and APC convener Dr Radhe Natung.

Eco-Adventure Camp 3.0 was a pivotal step towards harnessing the stunning natural beauty of Arunachal for sustainable tourism, while simultaneously empowering local communities. The spirit of collaboration and innovation displayed at the event promised a bright future for adventure tourism in the region. (DIPRO)