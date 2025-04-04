Multidisciplinary training prog

BARIRIJO, 3 Apr: Thirty rural youths participated in a multidisciplinary training programme organised here by the Upper Subansiri KVK on Thursday.

During the programme, agriculture extension specialist Dr Habung Ali emphasised on promotion of agri-tourism in the area, while animal science expert Dr Dipankar Hazarika briefed the youths on the role of piggery farming and its management practices.

Fisheries programme assistant Dipjyoti Bora apprised the participants of ornamental fish farming, and provided details about nursery pond management.

KVK Head (i/c) Nyape Bam delivered a hands-on training in vermicomposting technology, and delivered a speech on its scope for self-employment.