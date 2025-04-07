Issues with APSSB exams

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to bring attention to the following issues concerning the APSSB exams.

During exams, invigilators often carry out formalities such as signing and filling in booklet numbers while candidates are writing, disrupting their focus and consuming valuable time. Moreover, the extent of time lost varies for each student, resulting in an unfair testing environment.

Additionally, the pens provided in previous 3-4 exams were of poor quality, leading to issues such as ink smudging, slipping due to sweat, faint ink requiring extra pressure, or even malfunctioning mid-exam. While these may seem minor, they cost candidates valuable time and hinder overall performance.

In competitive exams, every second is crucial. The APSSB should ensure that all formalities are completed before the exam begins or provide additional time to compensate for these disruptions. Furthermore, candidates should either be allowed to use their own pens, provided they meet APSSB specifications stated in the exam notification, or be supplied with higher-quality alternatives.

In my last CGL exam, the exam hall lacked a wall clock, forcing the invigilator to announce the time verbally. Additionally, the desk surfaces were full of cracks and holes, and some candidates had unstable desks, making it difficult to write comfortably.

I urge the authorities to address these issues and ensure a fairer and more efficient examination process in the upcoming exams.

Concerned aspirant