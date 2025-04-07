Union minister inspects mega food park in B’dewa

[ Nipjyoti Kalita ]

BANDERDEWA, 6 Apr: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday visited the mega food park located here in Papum Pare district and carried out a thorough inspection of the facility.

He reviewed the current status of the park and held a meeting with the officials of Rongoge Mega Food Park Private Limited to understand the on-ground situation.

Lead promoter of the park, Likha Maaj, briefed the minister about various challenges delaying the operational launch of the park. Among the key issues highlighted were water scarcity, disruptions caused by landslides, pending pollution clearance from the board concerned, and other logistical hurdles. Due to these setbacks, the park could not be made operational within the expected timeline.

Maaj expressed hope that the food park would commence operations shortly, especially with the proactive steps taken by the union minister. He appreciated Paswan’s initiative to visit the grassroots level and personally verify the status of the project.

Speaking to the media, Paswan said, “I have discussed the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh government, and

today I have seen the real situation myself. There are indeed some communication and infrastructural challenges. However, I have spoken with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also keen on making this food park functional. I assure that the park will become operational before my next visit to Arunachal.”

Officials from both the central and state governments were present during the minister’s visit.