Delay in granting of MACP

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the delay in granting of Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP) to the teachers of Arunachal Pradesh.

It has been more than three years after the announcement of granting MACP to the teachers of Arunachal at par with the other employees of our state by our dynamic, energetic and people-friendly CM Pema Khandu. But sadly, it’s about to be more than two years after the issuance of order for granting MACP to the teachers, and no TGT or PGT of Arunachal has got MACP.

The delay in granting MACP greatly affects the morale of the hardworking teachers. The genuine and hardworking teachers who are serving for more than 10/20/30 years are yet to get the MACP. Who is responsible for the delay in granting MACP to the teachers – the DDSE office staff, or the directorate staff, or the finance department? The authorities concerned are requested to look into our grievance as early as possible.

An affected teacher