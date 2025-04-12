SJVN releases Rs 269.98 cr land compensation for Etalin HEP

TAWANG, 11 Apr: In a significant step towards accelerating hydropower development in Arunachal Pradesh, the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has released the land compensation amount of Rs 269.98 crore for the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Dibang Valley district.

During a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Thursday, SJVN managing director Raj Kumar Chaudhary informed that the land compensation amount was deposited in the joint account of the DC and the DLRSO of Dibang Valley on 26 March.

The Etalin HEP was taken over by the SJVN Ltd – along with four other hydro projects in Arunachal, totalling 5,097 MW – after the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on 12 August, 2023. These projects are located in the Dibang Valley district and will involve a combined investment of around Rs 60,000 crore.

Speaking at the occasion, Chaudhary stated: “SJVN is committed to responsible and inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of this compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of the local communities while ensuring progress of vital infrastructure projects for the nation.”

The SJVN Ltd is a leading public sector undertaking involved in the development of hydro, solar, wind, and thermal power projects across India and abroad.

The project envisages construction of two dams – one on the Dri river and another on the Talo (Tangon) river – with an underground powerhouse complex located near Etalin village. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in December 2033.

The review meeting was attended by DCM Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and Power Commissioner Sonam Chombay, among others. (CM’s PR Cell)