GH handles ruptured ectopic pregnancy

BOMDILA, 11 Apr: In a display of medical readiness and teamwork, the general hospital (GH) here in West Kameng district on Thursday successfully handled a ruptured ectopic pregnancy – a life-threatening emergency that demanded immediate and skilled intervention.

The patient, a young woman, was brought into the hospital in a critical state. She was in haemorrhagic shock, with a dangerously low haemoglobin level of 5.2 g/dL, and collapsed veins that made venous access extremely challenging. The emergency was further intensified by harsh winter conditions and a shortage of OT staff at the time.

Despite these obstacles, the operation theatre (OT) and gynaecology teams acted with remarkable speed and efficiency. A prompt emergency laparotomy was performed, made possible by the swift availability of blood from the hospital’s blood bank and vital support from the anaesthesia team.

Through seamless coordination and commitment of the entire medical team, the patient’s life was saved.

The successful intervention highlighted the exceptional dedication, medical expertise, and teamwork at the GH here, even under resource constraints and difficult conditions.

The operation team was led by senior anaesthesiologist Dr Ani Siram and gynaecologist Dr Leena Ligu, with support from OT assistants Yalek Siram and Lobsang, and OT Nursing Officers Pema Chuki, Namge, and Radha. (DIPRO)