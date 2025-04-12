West Kameng Indigenous Fest 3.0 begins

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 11 Apr: The two-day West Kameng Indigenous Festival-3.0, being organised by the West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society (WKIPS), began at the Buddha Stadium here on Friday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam said that “the undivided Kameng is truly fortunate to have two chief ministers from this region, and the most dynamic and the present chief is also from this, the then undivided Kameng region.”

“I have been mesmerised to see the six tribes of the district – Aka (Hrusso), Bugun, Monpa, Sajolang, Sartang and Sherdukpen – with their vibrant costumes, traditions and cultures that have been portrayed through your cultural presentations,” the minister said.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar congratulated the WKIPS for the grand presentation depicting the local cultures and traditions, and said that the festival celebrates the unity of the district.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow said that the festival showcases the brotherhood and cultural heritage of the six tribes of the district.