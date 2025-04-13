CM commits to developing agri & allied sectors

TAWANG, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu committed to developing the agricultural and allied sectors in the state to enhance farmers’ livelihood, empower self-help groups (SHG) and encourage women-led development.

Addressing an international conclave and buyers-sellers meet organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) here on Saturday, in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said that he envisions enhancing agricultural exports of GI tagged khaw Tai rice (Khamti rice), Mandarin orange, kiwi, apple, persimmon, yak cheese (churpi), among others, to South East Asian and ASEAN countries.

He encouraged domestic and international buyers to “be a boon for the state and invest in the state’s untapped potential.”

The event was organised to promote agricultural and processed food products’ exports from Arunachal and the broader Northeast region.

Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu emphasised the need to generate awareness and build the capacity of the farmers of the state to ensure fair price for their agriculture products in domestic and international markets. He commended the farmers of the region for their unwavering commitment to producing the state’s finest kiwi, Mandarin orange, apples, walnuts and value-added products like wines.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta highlighted that Arunachal “is powerhouse of organic,” and said that the state government is committed to exporting agricultural produce like kiwi, apple, Mandarin orange, persimmon, large cardamom, yak cheese, arecanut, and walnuts.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev encouraged identification of farmer-producer organisations (FPO) and farmer-producer companies from Arunachal for participating in key national and international trade fairs. He assured that the APEDA and the Arunachal government are committed to working closely towards identifying and developing focused agriculture products from Arunachal for export to international markets.

The conclave was attended also by, among others, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu, and Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng.

The event enabled direct interactions between 11 international buyers from the UAE, Nepal and Bhutan with 17 Indian exporters from seven states and union territories, including Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Exporters from across the country also interacted with members of over 50 FPOs and 200 farmers from Arunachal who participated in the event.

Over 10 stalls showcasing agriculture products and services were set up by the state government, APEDA, Indian Institute of Packaging, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, Spices Board of India, National Cooperative Organics Limited, Amul, North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited, and Marine Products Export Development Authority.