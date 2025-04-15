A response to APSSB CGL policy change

Editor,

On 11-04-2025 the APSSB released the advertisement for the CGL examination with total vacancies of 86 compared to last year, when it was 63. I was very happy as, after clearing the recent APSSB-CSL exam, I thought I would work hard and might clear the CGL exam this time with more hard work and dedication, but the changes which the APSSB released on 13/04/2025 reduces the number of the vacancies available for candidates like me – even less than what it was last year.

The current changes of the district-wise allocation of the vacancies create unfair dual advantage to the candidate not belonging to the district, as mentioned in the changes. The concept of reservation was created so that ST students like us don’t get left behind compared to the mainstream society, but giving a reservation under the reservation seems very absurd, as candidates like me are also citizens of our state.

Breakdown of the current exam scenario:

Total number of vacancies: 86

# Total number of vacancies (UDC): APST – 59, UR – 18

# Total number of vacancies (RK): APST – 1, UR – 0

# Total number of vacancies (steno): APST – 8, UR – 0

# Total number of vacancies (PwD): 3

After the district allocation of vacancies (for only UDC):

# Seats going to candidates of the domicile (APST): 45

# Seats left under UR of the domicile: 13

# Seats under dept (APST + UR): 19

Verdict:

Total number of seats (APST) available to the non-domicile candidate: 32

I urge the APSSB and the bodies concerned to please reassess the district-wise allocation and select the candidates merit wise (APST candidates), as at the end of the day we are all APST candidates of Arunachal Pradesh.

Candidate