On making PRC mandatory

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to highlight the changes that were made in the CGL exam notification. When the issue of corruption is rising in the state and there is alleged nepotism in every department, is it relevant to make PRC mandatory?

When the whole country is looking for diversifying in the changing times, is it even practical to select people only based on domicile when they are APSTs by birth? This daily highlighted the issue of the employees in the education department, wherein concentration in places that are not remote or interior was seen. Does the APSSB want to be a trendsetter for open nepotism and corruption in this era?

Frustrated unemployed youth,

Itanagar