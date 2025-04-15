Mein emphasises on promoting tourism through culture

Three-day international Sangken festival begins

NAMSAI/TENGAPANI, 14 Apr: The three-day international Maha Sangken festival began in grand style at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai on Monday.

The festival began with a series of sacred rituals and colourful cultural events, drawing thousands of people from the Tai-Khamti community and beyond, including international guests and tourists.

The day commenced with the symbolic ‘Descent of Lord Buddha to Earth at dawn’ ritual, led by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Golden Pagoda and MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom at Parayatti Sasana Vihara, Namsai. This was followed by a procession from the entry gate to the festival stage.

Extending Sangken greetings to all, Mein said, “We believe that during Sangken, Lord Buddha descends to Earth, and to mark this sacred moment, we bring the idol from the vihara and bathe it with fresh, clean water as a gesture of respect and devotion.”

The festival also featured the ritual washing of monks’ feet – a practice symbolising humility, reverence, and seeking of blessing. In the evening, families engage in the tradition by washing the feet of their elders, including parents, to express gratitude and receive their blessings.

“This is not just a religious observance, but a celebration of spring – a season of renewal when flowers bloom and birds sing,” Mein said.

“Pouring fresh water on one another during Sangken symbolises the washing away of sins, and brings good health, wealth, and prosperity to all.”

Highlighting the broader vision behind the celebration, Mein emphasised the importance of promoting tourism through culture.

“The international Maha Sangken festival is not only a spiritual event but also a platform to showcase our rich culture, heritage, and traditions to the world.

“With increasing interest from tour operators and international tourists, we have decided to celebrate Maha Sangken every year here at the Golden Pagoda as a means to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said.

Adding further charm to the festival were captivating cultural performances by Thai cultural troupes, which left the audience mesmerised. The community also performed the traditional ‘Sangken-cum-Maha Sangken’ dance, showcasing the rich and colourful heritage of the Tai-Khamti people.

Several dignitaries, including PRI and RD Minister Ojing Tasing, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum, Oni Panyang and Tapi Darang, the Namsai and Tezu DCs, bhantes, and people from all walks of life participated in the celebration.

Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, his daughter Sofia Bartoli, and a member of the ambassador’s esteemed entourage, Kapil Kumria, also arrived to participate in the Maha Sangken festival on Tuesday. (DCM’s PR Cell)