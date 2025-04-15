Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: The state BJP celebrated the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Monday at the BJP office here, where floral tributes were paid to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait by the party’s leaders.

Education Minister PD Sona paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, acknowledging him not only as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution but also as a visionary leader and social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalised.

Sona said that Dr Ambedkar placed great importance on education, “firmly believing that education alone could transform society.”

On improving the education system in the state, Sona reiterated that education is one of the most important pillars of a developed society, and that the state government is fully committed to improving the quality of education, especially at the elementary level.

To ensure systemic improvements, Sona announced that transfer and posting of teachers will henceforth be carried out only once a year, based on a robust plan.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong in his address elaborated the objectives and significance of the ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan-2025’, and said that the campaign is being organised from 14-25 April across all 28 districts, “encompassing a wide range of programmes and outreach activities aimed at honouring Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and spreading awareness about his ideals.”

Former minister Taba Tedir spoke on the life history and contributions of Dr Ambedkar, with special reference to the Constitution of India. He highlighted the biography of Dr Ambedkar and key aspects of Ambedkar’s role in drafting the Constitution, his vision for social justice, and his efforts towards uplifting the marginalised sections of the society.

Former minister Tage Taki highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s “distinct approach to nationalism,” emphasising Dr Ambedkar’s critical stance on the policies of the Congress and his independent vision for a just and inclusive India.

Party workers took part in the Preamble oath-taking ceremony administered by Sona.

Samman Abhiyan-2025 member Taying Shakuntala also spoke.

The programme was attended by MLAs Tsetan Chombey Kee and Tojir Kadu, vice presidents Nani Lajie and Yalem Taga Burang, state general secretary Tadar Niglar, SOBs, the convener, co-conveners, Morcha heads, and party workers.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) also celebrated the birth anniversary Dr Ambedkar with great reverence and enthusiasm.

The programme began with floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait.

In his opening address, Dr Abhishek Kumar Yadav highlighted the objectives and significance of celebrating Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, citing a recent event in Uttar Pradesh that underscored the continued relevance of his thoughts and movement in contemporary society.

Prof Lijum Nochi in his keynote address shed light on the wide-ranging contributions of Dr Ambedkar towards the upliftment of marginalised communities through his writings, activism, and socio-political movements. He also reflected on Dr Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism as a powerful socio-political statement.

ECE Department Associate Professor Dr Jagdeep Rahul spoke on Dr Ambedkar’s enduring message of ‘Educate, Agitate and Organise’, underlining its continued importance in modern India.

Social Work Assistant Professor Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s emphasis on ‘fraternity’ as the most vital constitutional value, stressing that “fraternity forms the foundation for the effective realisation of liberty, equality, and justice.”

Commerce Department Assistant Professor Dr Vinod Kumar Yadav also spoke.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak was also present during the celebration.

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) also celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

NERIST Director (i/c) Prof M Chandrasekaran, deans, heads of departments, faculty members, and students honoured the memory and contributions of Dr Ambedkar towards ensuring the inclusion of provisions for social justice, equality, and fundamental rights in the Indian constitution.

Prof Chandrasekaran encouraged the gathering to uphold the values of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity in every sphere of their lives. Faculty members delivered inspiring speeches, reflecting on Dr Ambedkar’s role in promoting education, socioeconomic upliftment, and political representation for marginalised communities.

Tirap DIPRO adds: The NSS unit of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) in Deomali in Tirap district organised a padyatra (foot march) and cultural programme to mark the celebration of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The event aimed to create awareness among youths about Dr Ambedkar’s visionary life, his dedication to justice and equality, and his role as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The padyatra started from the college campus and culminated at APP Gate in Deomali, under the banner of ‘My Bharat’, with participation of over 66 NSS volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, WRGC Principal Dr Watsen Bangsia urged the NSS volunteers to follow the ideals of Dr Ambedkar and be torchbearers of social change.

She emphasised the role of youths in building a vibrant, active society and encouraged volunteers to participate wholeheartedly in community service.

Assistant Professor Ngamwang Lowang highlighted the importance of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti.

“The dream of Viksit Bharat@2047 can only be realised by empowering the youths through platforms like NSS, which nurtures character and leadership through service,” Prof Lowang said.

A special Preamble reading ceremony was also held, where volunteers took the pledge to uphold the Constitution of India.

The cultural segment included a skit titled ‘Wake Up Bharat’, depicting the life and legacy of Dr Ambedkar, and a patriotic song performed by NSS volunteers.

Among others, police personnel and community members attended the programme.