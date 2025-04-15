Towards strategic ties

EU-Central Asia

By Bakhtiyor Mustafayev

(Dy Director, Institute for Strategic & Regional Studies, Uzbekistan)

Samarkand hosted the first-ever high-level meeting between the European Union and five countries of Central Asia, on April 3-4, opening a new chapter in relations between the regions. It highlighted the strong interest of both sides in developing cooperation and strengthening partnership.

The EU remains for the region not only an important trade, economic, and investment partner but also a key benchmark in sustainable development, digital transformation, and environmental agenda. The intensification of cooperation between both sides in recent years has been acquiring a sustainable, systemic, and mutually beneficial character.

Since the emergence of new independent states in Central Asia, the EU began to establish bilateral partnership. From 1991, EU’s strategy has gone through several important stages, which are conditioned by the dynamics of European integration (expansion and deepening), and role of Central Asia in world politics (energy resources, transit, human resources, geostrategic location).

The first large-scale cooperation programme was “Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States”, 1991-2006, which provided support to countries in the region in conducting political and economic reforms, transitioning to a market economy, and strengthening the rule of law. Over 3,000 projects were implemented totaling over 7 billion euros.

In the 90s, the EU policy in Central Asia had a pronounced resource-oriented character, with the former viewing the region primarily as a source of energy resources, actively promoting transport and logistics projects aimed at ensuring hydrocarbon supplies to Europe.

After 2001, the focus shifted towards security cooperation: combating terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan and launching of programmes such as Border Management and Drug Precursor Control in Central Asia.

The next important stage was adoption of first EU Strategy for Central Asia, 2007 (a separate programme, the European Neighbourhood and Partnership Instrument, was developed for Eastern European CIS states) and the beginning of perceiving Central Asia as a single region. Mechanism for annual meetings of foreign ministers of both sides was created.

Various projects were implemented – from regional, environmental, and energy initiatives to areas of security, human rights, and rule of law. The first EU Strategy didn’t meet expectations, as it was comprehensive and contained numerous shortcomings, preventing generating sufficient interest among Central Asian countries.

Moreover, the document was repeatedly modified to increase its effectiveness but implemented initiatives and joint programmes remained limited. Although the Strategy was initially designed for 10 years, its replacement occurred only 12 years later.

The neighborhood and regional partnership policy implemented by Uzbekistan under President Sh. Mirziyoyev has made a significant contribution to rethinking EU’s strategy. A completely new political atmosphere has emerged and over the years, many problems that had accumulated over decades were resolved.

Central Asia is no longer just a bridge between East and West, as was traditionally perceived, but an independent actor in international ties. During EU-Central Asia Transportation Investors Forum, January 2024 Vice President Joseph Borrell said: “Central Asia was somewhere in the wilderness, and now you are at the center of everything”.

This is also evidenced by new terms used in the Strategy text, such as “connectivity” (strengthening inter-regional interconnectedness), “inclusivity” (openness of the region to all external actors), and “sustainability” (ability to prevent risks and threats), which fully corresponds to the region’s aspirations.

Today, countries are interested in attracting European investments, technologies, and innovations to address priority tasks of ensuring stability and sustainable development in areas such as economy, industry, energy, transport, human capital, and climate change. The EU’s recognition of the interests have significantly intensified cooperation in areas such as politics, security, trade, investments, and cultural-humanitarian relations.

In particular, the regulatory and legal framework for EU-Central Asia interaction is being strengthened. Brussels has been building relationships with the region through Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreements, and Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have already signed such agreements. In March 2024, Turkmenistan signed a Protocol while Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are finalising it.

An additional impetus to cooperation was provided by the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties, adopted in October 2023. It covers key areas of interaction, including inter-regional political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic ties, energy development, formation of a climate-neutral economy, and addressing common security issues.

Additionally, a series of ministerial meetings have discussed a wide range of issues, including regional implications of the current geopolitical situation, development of transport and digital connectivity, cooperation in energy, water resources, trade, education, and science.

Strengthening political dialogue opens new opportunities for expanding trade and economic ties and developing industrial cooperation. The EU remains the largest investor in Central Asia, providing over 40% of FDI over the past decade (over 100 billion euros), with key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, construction, energy and agriculture.

One strategic partnership has been development/processing of minerals and these countries are playing an increasingly significant role in the global market. Implementing the “Global Gateway” strategy in transport and logistics sphere is also gaining importance. The region is transforming into a key transit node of Eurasian communications, where the Trans-Caspian International Route plays a special role. Among infrastructure projects aimed at developing the region’s logistics potential, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project is vital.

A new impetus was provided by the first investment and transport forum of Central Asian and EU countries, in January 2024 in Brussels, wherein 10 billion euros were announced for modernising the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connecting Asia with Europe.

Another vital partnership has been digital integration into the global economy. In March 2025, the TEI Digital Connectivity project was launched, focusing on developing satellite communications, expanding broadband internet access, supporting digital innovations, and enhancing cybersecurity.

Climate change is another area. Key initiatives, such as “Team Europe” strategy, “Green Central Asia” are aimed at effective water resource management, developing environmentally friendly energy, and adapting to climate changes.

The EU–Central Asia summit in Samarkand, chaired by Uzbekistan President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, brought together leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, alongside President of European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“The EU is taking Central Asia particularly seriously in the context of current geopolitical turbulence’ – declared Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of European Commission before the summit “At a time when the world is becoming increasingly unstable and insecure, Central Asia remains a region of positive changes. Our cooperation with Central Asia is not a one-time event; we are focused on a long-term perspective”.

António Costa echoed this opinion: “We live in a world of chaos and fragmentation, where the only possible solution for the EU is to strengthen partnerships for peace and prosperity. In a multipolar world, more active and targeted engagement is necessary. The first EU-Central Asia summit will contribute to strengthening our commitments to jointly ensure peace, stability, and sustainable progress.” — INFA