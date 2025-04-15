Social worker Talum Babla passes away

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: One of the renowned social workers of the Nyishi community, Talum Babla, passed away on Sunday at midnight. He was a former executive member of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and chairman of the NES’ Upper Subansiri unit.

Late Babla started his primary schooling at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Daporijo, and graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat in 1981. He became the first master’s degree holder from the undivided Upper Subansiri district when he completed his MA from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1985.

He contested as an MLA candidate for the Raga assembly constituency election in 1999 and later served as a panchayat leader.

The NES has mourned his death and has announced two days of mourning

as a mark of respect to him. Meanwhile, the alumni association of GHSS, Daporijo has expressed deep sadness over his death.

In a statement, the chairman of the association, Dosh Dasi Tamin, informed that the late Babla was one of the senior alumni members of the alumni association and also a very proactive member in the restoration of the lost glory of GHSS, Daporijo.

“His contribution during the crowdfunding movement as part of payback to the school will always be remembered,” he said.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday.