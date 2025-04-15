The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has launched an opioid substitution therapy (OST) centre under the initiative of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), with the aim of reducing dependence on injectable drugs by administering oral substitutes. This approach lowers the risk of HIV transmission amongst those who use opioid.

According to data shared by the APSACS, there has been a drastic increase in HIV cases since 2022, primarily due to the sharing of needles. Prior to 2022-23, HIV cases in the state were in the hundreds, but the number has risen sharply, with 2,527 HIV-positive cases reported as of February 2025. The department states that 80 percent of these transmissions were caused by the sharing of syringes among drug users.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the government must establish more such centres across the state. Currently, there are only 29 OST centres, mostly located in urban areas. Substance abuse has reached alarming levels, affecting all sections of society. Many young people are struggling to break free from the grip of addiction.

We cannot remain mere spectators to this growing social crisis, as almost every family is grappling with a member who is substance-dependent. A collective and sustained effort is needed to bring some relief, though the problem is too widespread to be contained in just a few years. Therefore, strong and immediate intervention by the government, as well as all sections of society, is essential.