Compensate the Mithun farmers

More than 40 mithuns have been killed by wild dogs in and around the Doimukh-Gumto circle, Papum Pare-specifically in the villages of Sopo, Rose, Leha, Boogli-Denka, and Gumto-over the past few months. There are also reports of mithun deaths caused by the consumption of herbicides used in the Harmutty Tea Garden, which falls under neighboring Assam. More than 20 mithuns are reported to have died after consuming these herbicides.

Any Arunachalee knows how much the mithun means to a family and society at large. It is not only a revered symbol of culture and rituals but also a source of financial stability. Therefore, losing a mithun is a severe loss to its owner.

Given the cultural, social, and economic importance of the mithun, it should be insured. There should be a proper and comprehensive policy in place for mithun farmers that covers all mithun owners in the state.

Earlier, Minister for Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Gabriel D. Wangsu, had called for the inclusion of mithun and yak under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), recognizing the vital role these animals play in the rural livelihoods of tribal communities.

The NLM now has three sub-missions: Breed Improvement of Livestock and Poultry, Feed & Fodder, and the Sub-Mission on Innovation and Extension. These focus on entrepreneurship development, feed and fodder development, research and innovation, and livestock insurance.

The inclusion of mithuns and yaks under this mission would be a step forward, as it could provide better access to veterinary care, vaccinations, and disease management programs. Livestock farmers could also benefit from financial support. The mission can help promote sustainable practices, reduce environmental impact, and make livestock farming more resilient to climate change.

Mithuns and yaks-integral to Arunachalee society-need to be protected and promoted.

For now, the focus should be on insurance coverage, which must begin with the categorization of farmers. Some farmers can afford to pay the insurance premiums, while others will rely solely on government support. In cases like Doimukh, compensation must be provided to owners who lose their mithuns to accidents such as wild dog attacks or herbicide poisoning.

To begin with, the Forest and Agriculture departments must immediately initiate this process. A mithun can cost anywhere between Rs. 70,000 to over Rs. one lakh, so a clear set of criteria must first be formalized.