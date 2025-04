PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: As part of the ongoing Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) initiative, the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) carried out a plantation drive on the stretch of the highway between Raneghat and Ayeng village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The drive witnessed the plantation of 450 ketir momir saplings, marking the beginning of a long-term eco-tourism initiative.