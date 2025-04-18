Arunachal’s women athletes win three medals

All India Inter-University Pencak Silat Championships

BENGALURU, 17 Apr: Arunachali women athletes won three medals – gold, silver and bronze – in the recently concluded All India Inter-University Pencak Silat Championships (Men & Women) 2024-2025, held at Kristu Jayanti College here from 14 to 16 April.

The winners are: (Gold) Paching Lily of Himalayan University, Itanagar, in the above 100kg weight category; (Silver) Hinium Mama of Rajiv Gandhi University in the 45-50kg weight category; and (Bronze) Likha Aku of Rajiv Gandhi University in the 60-65kg weight category.