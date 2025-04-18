GoAP mulling calendar event for CwSNs: Pul

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Apr: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government is considering instituting an annual calendar event dedicated to children with special needs (CwSN).

She made the announcement at the annual function of the April Blossom Foundation – a special school and early intervention centre – at its campus in Lekhi village. The event was attended by students, parents, caregivers, educators, and local dignitaries, including Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso.

Pul said that the proposed state-level platform, approved by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, would serve to celebrate the unique talents and journeys of differently-abled children while also drawing policy attention to their needs. The event, she added, will be institutionalised soon.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention, awareness, and emotional support, Pul urged parents not to lose hope. “Don’t give up on your children. With the right care, encouragement, and belief, they can overcome barriers and reach their full potential,” she said.

She lauded the April Blossom Foundation for its commitment to nurturing children with developmental and physical challenges in an inclusive and compassionate environment.

Kaso in his address expressed appreciation for the efforts of the educators and caregivers at the foundation, and called for greater collaboration between government bodies, civil society, and families to create a more inclusive social fabric.

Founded with the mission to provide early support and specialised education, the April Blossom Foundation, led by its chairperson Binde Jini, currently caters to around 30 children.