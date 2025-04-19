Yari Nayam: A voice for marginalised in JNU student elections

[ Akishe L Jakha ]

Yari Nayam, a 27-year-old PhD scholar from Arunachal Pradesh, is contesting for the position of general secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).

Nayam’s campaign is built on a powerful vision of structural inclusion of marginalised students. Her candidacy marks a significant moment in student politics, especially for communities that have long been underrepresented in institutional spaces.

Hailing from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, Nayam’s journey from being a government school student to a researcher at JNU speaks volumes about her resilience and commitment to social justice. Her campaign is centred around a three-fold vision: Voice, Visibility, and Access.

She advocates structural inclusion of marginalised students, including tribal, Dalit, queer, disabled, and first-generation learners.

Nayam’s involvement in student organising at NEHU (Shillong) and later as co-convener of the Northeast Students’ Forum at JNU has already made tangible contributions to student welfare.

Given the unique and compelling nature of her story and platform, her candidacy deserves national attention.