Arunkisan app launched in Tawang

TAWANG, 18 Apr: ‘Arunkisan’ app, a first-of-its-kind Android-based mobile application designed specifically for farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, was launched here during the inaugural session of a two-day regional workshop on ‘Strengthening farmer-producer organisations (FPO) for efficient and sustainable agricultural entrepreneurship in vibrant villages of Northeast India’, which began here on Friday.

Developed by a team of faculty members from central agricultural universities, including Dr Senpon Ngomle and Dr Y Disco Singh, the app aims to bridge critical information gaps faced by farmers in remote border villages. Funded by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the app will empower farmers with timely agricultural knowledge to promote sustainable and resource-efficient farming practices.

The workshop is being jointly organised by Imphal (Manipur)-based Central Agricultural University (CAU) and Guwahati (Assam)-based ICAR-ATARI Zone VI, in collaboration

with ICAR-IIMR Hyderabad. The local coordination is being done by Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Agriculture (CAU), and the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The workshop was inaugurated by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national organising secretary Dinesh Kulkarni, in the presence of CAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra, ICAR New Delhi Deputy Director Dr Rajbir Singh, ICAR-ATARI Zone-VI Director Dr G Kadirvel, Jemeithang CO Deewan Mara, and others.

In his address, Dr Anupam Mishra praised the natural wealth of Arunachal, noting its unmatched environmental quality and the cultivation of high-value crops not found in other states. He highlighted the state’s pioneering efforts, such as its own agricultural trading portal, and emphasised on ongoing government initiatives to enhance storage infrastructure and road connectivity.

Dinesh Kulkarni in his speech expressed appreciation for the improved infrastructure development in Tawang, especially the Sela Tunnel, which ensures year-round connectivity. He also acknowledged the region’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage.

Other notable speakers included Ullas Kulkarni, Abhay Mahajan, and Dr G Kadirvel, who addressed the importance of community-driven agricultural development and the role of FPOs in uplifting rural economies.

As part of the event, Tawang Green Farmers Producer Company presented its packaged agricultural products to the dignitaries as mementoes.

The inaugural day concluded with a visit to exhibition stalls set up by various FPOs from across Arunachal, followed by an interaction session chaired by Dr Rajbir Singh, facilitating direct dialogue between stakeholders and farmer groups.

The workshop is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration, capacity building, and policy alignment to support sustainable agricultural entrepreneurship in the Northeast region. (DIPRO)