Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 19 Apr: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the East Siang district police apprehended an Assam-based drug peddler and seized 15.99 grams of suspected heroin along with Rs 16,800, suspected to be sales proceeds, from his possession on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the ADS caught the peddler, identified as Akash Medok, a resident of Jonai in Assam, from near the military station.

The operation was led by DSP Ayup Boko.

The arrestee was taken to the Ruksin police station, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Ruksin police station in this regard.