Murkongselek-Pasighat rly project making steady progress

PASIGHAT, 19 Apr: The Murkongselek-Pasighat (extended) broad gauge railway project, worth Rs 414.85 crores, is making steady progress.

Spanning 26.15 kms from Murkongselek station in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, the project aims to enhance connectivity in the region.

While the 2.6-km stretch in Assam is nearing completion, construction activities are underway in the Arunachal portion, including earth filling, gravelling, and bridge construction. Upon completion, the railway line is expected to boost tourism and economic activities in the region.