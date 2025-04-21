All-weather roads

The Murkongselek-Pasighat (extended) broad gauge railway project, connecting Murkongselek station in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, is well on track. Worth Rs 414.85 crores, the track, spanning 26.15 kms, will put Pasighat, the oldest town in the state, on the Indian railway map.

Arunachal Pradesh, a strategically important border state, is making significant strides in road, air, and railway connectivity, which has brought visible changes to the region. These facilities not only facilitate easy movement of troops but also make access easier for common citizens.

Tourism in the state has also received a major boost with the opening of new roads. Tourism could be a game-changer for the local economy, but it must be approached with caution to avoid encouraging mass tourism that benefits neither the local economy nor the environment.

For this progress to be sustainable, roads must be all-weather. In the state, roads are rarely usable during the monsoon season. Coupled with poor engineering, changing weather patterns, and a lack of planning, the entire state is plunged into chaos as mountains begin to collapse and roads turn into streams. To minimise damage and destruction, road construction must be properly studied to suit the state’s topography.