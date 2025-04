ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: East Kameng district was leading the medal table with 13 gold, 13 silver and 6 bronze medals on day three of the 4th Arunachal State Games (ASG) on Saturday.

 Papum Pare were at second position with 9 gold, 9 silver and 16 bronze medals, followed by Kurung Kumey at third position with 8 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze medals.

The detailed results: