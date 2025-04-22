Honing the talents

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the Arunachal State Games will become an annual event starting next year. While inaugurating the 4th edition of the Games being held in the Itanagar Capital Region, he made the commitment to the 4,300-strong group of participants who have come from across the state.

The sporting event, spread over five days, is one of the biggest in the state. The chief minister further announced that a state sports authority would soon be constituted.

The state has no dearth of talent but lacks support and facilities. If institutional support is extended, the players can go on to compete at the highest level. The focus is on the Olympics, where India’s performance has consistently been dismal. While it’s good to have big dreams, it’s best to set realistic targets. The priority now should be providing basic facilities to the athletes.

Despite challenges, they continue to perform well in many individual events such as boxing, combat sports, and weightlifting. Providing not only facilities but also financial incentives will go a long way in boosting their confidence and ensuring a secure future.