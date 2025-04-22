Dustbins installed in Mariyang

MARIYANG, 21 Apr: Forty dustbins donated by the Mariyang Area Youth Association (MAYA) were strategically installed at marketplaces, roadsides, educational institutions, and other public gathering pointshere in Upper Siang district on Monday by members of the MAYA, in association with the UD & Housing Department.

The event witnessed the presence of Mariyang ADC Nongkong Borang, Mariyang ZPM Bojing Bitin, and UD & Housing AE Todol Tayeng, along with other officials, community members, and youth volunteers.

The goal of the initiative is to encourage responsible waste disposal habits and promote a cleaner environment in and around Mariyang.

The association urged all residents to take active ownership of this initiative and help build a greener, healthier Mariyang for future generations. (DIPRO)