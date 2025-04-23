4th Arunachal State Games: East Kameng emerge champion

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: East Kameng emerged champion of the 4th Arunachal State Games, which ended on Tuesday.

East Kameng topped the standings with an impressive 78 medals, including 28 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze medals. Papum Pare secured the second place with a total of 73 medals, including 20 gold, 20 silver and 33 bronze medals. Kurung Kumey finished third with 18 gold, 18 silver and 30 bronze medals.

Over 3,000 athletes from all the districts of the state participated in the five-day event.

The prizes to the winners were presented by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir.

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, Sports Director Tadar Appa, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, SAI’s retired regional director Subhash Basumatary, and AOA treasurer Tai Hipik, among others, attended the closing function here this afternoon.

The event was organised by the AOA.