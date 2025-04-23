Multiple tourists killed, at least 20 injured as terrorists open fire in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, 22 Apr: Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details. The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

The attack, which comes as US Vice President JD Vance is visiting India, took place at around 3 pm, officials said. It could be the biggest terror strike in Kashmir since February 2019 when 47 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers.

Armed terrorists came onto the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed the prime minister, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, said he was leaving for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all agencies.

Purported videos from the spot showed the chilling sight of lifeless bodies and women crying. No independent official verification was available.

“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor said. (PTI)