Narayana Educational Institutions dominate JEE Main-2025

HYDERABAD, 22 Apr: Narayana Educational Institutions have created a sensation with their stellar performance in the JEE Main 2025 results, securing all-India Rank 1 and 25 of the Top 100 ranks in the open category.

Banibrata Majee, a student of Narayana, scored a perfect 300/300, emerging as the all-India topper – a testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development.

Building on this remarkable feat, Narayana students also secured six of the top 20 all-India open category ranks: Shiven Vikas Toshinival – AIR 9 N-Prep, Gujarat; Saurav – AIR 12N-Prep, Uttar Pradesh; Archisman Nandy – AIR 13N-Prep, West Bengal; Sanidhya Saraf – AIR 19 Maharashtra; and Ayush Singhal – AIR 20 Rajasthan, showcasing Narayana’s strong impact across the nation.

Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, and core management committee member P Ramadevi applauded the unwavering dedication of the students, the steadfast support of their families, and the tireless efforts of the academic and administrative teams at Narayana in fulfilling dreams of all stakeholders.

“Narayana’s consistency in JEE Main results is once again evident this year. This is the third time in the past six years that Narayana has secured AIR 1.

“Additionally, over the past five years, Narayana students have clinched 21% of all top 10 ranks, underscoring the institution’s dominance in competitive exam preparation,” the directors said in a release.