APU students taken on field visit

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: The economics department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) organised a field visit for its MA economics students to Elam Industries here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

“The visit provided practical insights into various procedures and process of industry, enhanced students’ understanding of real-world applications, and bridged the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation,” the university informed in a release.

Elam Industries director Mohonto Pangging Pao showedthe entire factory and its functioning. He emphasised on the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, and advised the students to take their subject seriously.

The field visit was coordinated by Assistant Professors Obinam Libang and Kento Mitkong.