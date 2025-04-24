CM, Governor mourns IAF’s Tage Hailyang

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of one of the proud sons of Arunachal Pradesh, Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who lost his life in the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, the Governor K.T Parnaik stated that the entire state stands united in mourning the irreparable loss.

While condoling the tragic loss of Corporal Hailyang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Among the fallen, we lost Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who hailed from Tajang village of Lower Subansiri district. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He will always be remembered with pride. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice.”