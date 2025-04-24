IAF’s Tage Hailyang among victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was among the 26 people killed by terrorists on Tuesday afternoon in the picturesque meadows of Baisaran, near the popular tourist destination Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Hailyang was posted in Srinagar and had recently been transferred to the Dibrugarh Air Force Station in Assam. He had returned to Srinagar to collect his belongings.

His wife, Charo Kamhua, had joined him in Srinagar three days earlier to help pack for the transfer. The couple took some time to visit scenic Pahalgam before his departure. Tragically, the terrorist shot and killed him in front of his wife.

“He had asked his wife to come to Srinagar, saying that before he left, she should at least see Kashmir,” said Rubu Buker, Hailyang’s uncle. “They asked him about his religion and then checked his identity card. After seeing his IAF identity card, the terrorists instantly killed him. They spared his wife,” Buker added. Hailyang was a Christian.

He had married Charo Kamhua, a native of Bordumsa in Changlang district, in December 2024 and was looking forward to his new posting. “Hailyang was excited about being stationed in Dibrugarh since it was close to Arunachal Pradesh. He had been posted in Srinagar since 2022. He was newly married and had many dreams for the future with his wife,” said Buker.

His elder brother, Tage Mali, who serves in the Indian Army, was stationed just a two-hour drive from Pahalgam at the time of the incident. “Mali was supposed to return home on 28 April. He rushed to Pahalgam upon hearing the news and is now accompanying the body. Hailyang’s wife is in complete shock,” informed SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, who is aiding the family in bringing late Hailyang’s body home. Born in 1997, Hailyang was the sixth child in his family. He joined the IAF in 2017, with his first posting in Delhi. His body is being flown from Delhi to Guwahati and will reach his hometown, Ziro, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has condoled his death. “The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured. The IAF mourns the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and conveys heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief,” the IAF posted on X.

Arunachalees woke up to the tragic news of Tage Hailyang’s death, plunging the state into mourning over the mindless terrorist killings.

Former Chief Minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Nabam Tuki expressed deep sorrow over Corporal Hailyang’s killing. In a statement, Tuki said, “His dedication to duty and ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered. No cause justifies violence or harm to innocent people.

We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand against it. I understand the pain of families who have lost their loved ones. At this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

The Friends of Nineties under Ruksin in East Siang district expressed deep anguish and condemned the cowardly attack on tourists.

It prayed to almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved families to withstand the tragedy.

The Tezu (Lohit) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a peaceful protest against the Pahalgam attack on tourists and civilians at Indira Gandhi Government College.

The ABVP has strongly condemned the brutal killings, demanding justice for the Pahalgam victims and calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We stand united against terrorism and demand that the government takes concrete steps to support the families of the victims and prevent such incidents in the future,” the ABVP unit said.