Ziro Valley turns emotional as mortal remains of Corporal Hailyang come home

[Bengia Ajum]

TAJANG, 24 Apr: Amidst an emotionally charged atmosphere, the mortal remains of Corporal Tage Hailyang were brought back to his native village here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday morning.

Officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back the body and handed it over to the family in proper IAF tradition. People from all walks of life came to pay tributes to Hailyang, who was killed by terrorists on Tuesday in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The people present, including family members, gave a tearful welcome to the body of the corporal. People from across Ziro Valley and also from other parts of the state reached the house of late Hailyang to pay tributes to the departed IAF official.

Soon the atmosphere turned highly emotional as people raised slogans in his remembrance. Slogans of “Tage Hailyang Amar Rahe,” along with “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad” were raised by the people. Everyone present sought justice for him and urged the Government of India to take strong action against Pakistan, which is suspected to have trained and supported the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 people were killed. There is deep anger against the killing of such a young man with so much promise.

Local MLA Hage Appa, along with officials of the district administration, was present during the morning hours to receive the body. A family source informed that the last rites will take place on Saturday, as per the Christian ritual.

Hailyang, who was on transfer to the Dibrugarh IAF station from Srinagar, had returned to collect his belongings. His wife, Charo Kamhua, had joined him just a few days ago at Srinagar, and the duo had gone to visit Pahalgam. Tragically, the terrorists shot and killed him in front of his wife.