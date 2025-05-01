ANSU demands rationalization of teacher transfers and postings

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) submitted a representation to the education minister, highlighting several pressing issues affecting the state’s education system.

In its representation, the union urged the minister to rationalize teacher transfers and postings in strict compliance with the ‘Teacher Transfer and Posting Policy, 2019-2020’ and the Government Order No. EED-12012(IV)/8/2024, dated March 26, 2025.

They emphasized the need for equitable distribution of teachers across different regions, discouraging overcrowding in urban areas.

It stated that unregulated transfer and posting of teachers are causing inequitable distribution of teachers in certain regions of the state.

Most of the teachers opted their posting in soft belts of the state, thereby causing overcrowding of teachers in some schools of urban towns and acute shortage of teachers in rural regions.

The union requested the minister to put a strict restriction on the engagement of teachers for non-teaching purposes at directorates and other offices, citing the shortage of teachers in schools.

The ANSU also highlighted the need for rationalizing the transfer and posting of clerical and supporting staff in the education department to ensure equitable distribution across schools and offices.

“The functioning of any office establishment requires dedicated clerical staffers to manage affairs of the institution. But it is a matter of grave concern that most of the secondary and higher secondary schools of rural areas as well as DDSE offices of certain districts are running without clerical staffers as most of the clerical staffers of the department are overcrowded in some schools and offices of few urban centres,” the representation read.

The union also appealed for an increase in the state stipend for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe students, citing the rising cost of living and market prices.

“It is seen that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh enhanced the state stipend for Arunachal Schedule Tribe (APST) students in the year 2016 for all categories of Degree/Diploma/postgraduate courses and school students. But now the market price and cost of living has exponentially risen in the last 8-9 years and thousands of poor students are still dependent on stipend for their basic academic requirements,” the union said.

In yet another representation, the ANSU requested the chief secretary to ensure the framing of rules for the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2022, to regulate rental charges and protect tenants’ rights.